Killer Khan Won’t Be Prosecuted in Hit-And-Run Incident

Former wrestler Killer Khan has avoided prosecution for a hit-and-run incident in which he was involved last year. As was reported in December, Khan (real name Masashi Ozawa) allegedly struck a woman who was riding a bike while driving through the Hyakunincho area of Shinjuku Ward in Tokyo, Japan. Khan fled the scene but was identified by security footage and told police, “I know that I struck the woman, but I had to go to my nearby [restaurant]. I am sorry for injuring [her].”

Khan was initially charged with “suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law regarding hit-and-run and negligence resulting in injury.” However, PWInsider reports that prosecutors declined to follow through with the charges. No details on why they dropped the case is known.