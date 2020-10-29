WWE News: Killian Dain Channels Shockmaster at Halloween Havoc, Ember Moon Cuts Promo on Dakota Kai

– Killian Dain had a Shockmaster moment (literally) at Wednesday’s Halloween Havoc episode of NXT. On tonight’s show, Maverick came out as the infamous character played by Fred Ottman in an ill-fated WCW segment:

It's like a danger zone right now….here comes @KillianDain! And @WWEMaverick is ready to 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙘𝙠 his tag team partner at #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc! pic.twitter.com/DhJ6ThiZsa — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020

– WWE posted a video from tonight’s episode with Ember Moon warning Dakota Kai after Kai attcked her last week. Moon and Kai are set to face off on next week’s episode of NXT.