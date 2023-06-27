– Impact Wrestling has announced a new Knockouts matchup for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. KiLynn King will face Masha Slamovich in a singles matchup. You can check out the updated lineup below:

* Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship Match: Chris﻿﻿ Sabin (c) vs. Trey Miguel

* Trinity vs. Jai Vidal

* Nick Aldis addresses his actions

* Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura

* Masha Slamovich vs. KiLynn King