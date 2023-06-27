wrestling / News

KiLynn King vs. Masha Slamovich Announced for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

June 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 6-29-23 - Kilynn King vs Masha Slamovich Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced a new Knockouts matchup for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. KiLynn King will face Masha Slamovich in a singles matchup. You can check out the updated lineup below:

* Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship Match: Chris﻿﻿ Sabin (c) vs. Trey Miguel
* Trinity vs. Jai Vidal
* Nick Aldis addresses his actions
* Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura
* Masha Slamovich vs. KiLynn King

