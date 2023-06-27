wrestling / News
KiLynn King vs. Masha Slamovich Announced for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
June 27, 2023 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced a new Knockouts matchup for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. KiLynn King will face Masha Slamovich in a singles matchup. You can check out the updated lineup below:
* Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Trey Miguel
* Trinity vs. Jai Vidal
* Nick Aldis addresses his actions
* Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura
* Masha Slamovich vs. KiLynn King
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@KiLynnKing w/@RealTaylorWilde vs @mashaslamovich#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/IM9R1RHulo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
- Note On Backstage Views Of Vince McMahon Changing Entire WWE Shows
- Note on Backstage Relationship Between The Young Bucks and FTR
- Tony Khan Explains Adam Cole’s Absence From Forbidden Door, Why CM Punk Didn’t Do Media Scrum