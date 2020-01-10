King Mo Signs Open Contract For MLW Zero Hour

Major League Wrestling has announced that Bellator fighter King Mo Lawal has signed an open contract for MLW Zero Hour. The event happens tomorrow in Dallas. Here’s a press release:

King Mo signs open contract for this Saturday in Dallas

Major League Wrestling today announced King Mo has signed an open contract for a fight tomorrow at MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, TX. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Often the most unpredictable bout on the card, an open contract match creates a wild card of a match… and King Mo welcomes such a challenge.

A former Strikeforce Light Heavyweight Champion and Rizin Heavyweight Grand Prix Champion, the 6′ tall 217 pound fighter is a member of the prestigious America’s Top Team under the guidance of Dan Lambert.

No stranger to the sport of pro wrestling, King Mo is a lifelong fan making his pro wrestling debut in 2012.

With 21 wins in MMA (13 by KO), the former NCAA Division 1 wrestler and Bellator fighter now looks to write a new chapter of his combat sports career as he looks to remain undefeated in the MLW ring this Saturday night in Dallas.

With designs on damaging the opposition, the decorated former MMA champion signed an open contract bout sheet earlier today.

Who will be the first to put pen to paper on a contract to fight MMA royalty in King Mo?

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Matches signed:

NO ROPES BARBED WIRE MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

GRUDGE MATCH!

Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Aerostar

NO HOLDS BARRED FIGHT!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday

TRIPLE THREAT TAG TEAM MATCH

Drago & Puma King vs. Injustice vs. Hijo de LA Park & Taurus (presented by Salina de la Renta)

KNOCKOUT KING VS THE FORT WORTH FIGHTER

Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins

Gino “El Intocable” Medin vs. Septimo Dragon (w/ Konnan)

Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Low Ki • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • Grogan • Alicia Atout and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.