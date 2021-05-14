wrestling / News
Knockouts & X-Division Title Matches Official For Impact Under Siege
We now have our Knockouts Championship and X-Division Championship matches for this weekend’s Impact Under Siege. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Havok defeated Rosemary to earn a title shot against Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at the Impact! Plus event.
In addition, El Phantasmo won an an X Division Scramble Match on tonight’s show to earn a title match against X-Division Champion Josh Alexander. The NJPW star pinned Petey Williams with the CR-II to get the pinfall and the win.
Impact Under Siege takes place on Saturday and airs on Impact! Plus. 411 will have live coverage of Under Siege starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT. We’ll have a full updated card for the event after tonight’s show.
