Kofi Kingston Comments On WWE Draft, Happy To Be Staying On Raw

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods stayed on Raw as a part of the 2024 WWE Draft, and Kingston recently commented on the yearly draft. The New Day member spoke with the Battleground Podcast for a new interview and talked about moving from brand to brand (or not) during the yearly Draft, plus more.

On the Draft: “The draft position is always funny, man. I think, for us, it didn’t really matter where we went because we know the ‘A’ show is whatever show that we’re on. Not to toot our own horn, but the greatest tag team of all time, the greatest tag team on the roster right now, the most consistent, we’ve been doing it for a very, very long time. So wherever your boys, the New Day are, is where the ‘A’ show is gonna be.”

On staying on Raw: “But needless to say, we are ecstatic about being back on Raw, staying on Raw, holding it down. We got a lot of new tag teams to mix it up with. But the draft is always super exciting, just for the fact that you don’t know where anybody is gonna go, you don’t know what the roster is gonna be like. But now that the dust has settled, as they say, I think that it’s great. It’s gonna be awesome. Raw is amazing. Totally stacked right now with all the people that we got on here. So I’m looking forward to seeing what we do and what we bring to the table.”