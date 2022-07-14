wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Isn’t Sure What Happened To The Viking Raiders
In an interview with WWE Deuschland (via Wrestling Inc), Kofi Kingston spoke about the recent heel turn of the Viking Raiders and said he’s not sure why they changed. The team turned a few weeks ago and have been attacking the New Day ever since.
He said: “They used to be these fun-loving guys. I thought they liked having a good time but apparently, over the past month or so or whatever, they’ve become serious Vikings now. So now we’re having to deal with that. They hate fun all of a sudden, I just can’t figure out why. Like, who hates fun? … They’re not really in line with the fun-loving Viking nature that I know about, and maybe I don’t know everything about Vikings. Maybe they know more than me, but it seems like they do have a problem. Both of the Viking Raiders are incredibly talented in the ring. So, from our perspective, being able to show up at work and know that you’re going to have a good match — you know what I’m saying — have a great match, is a great thing.“
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match