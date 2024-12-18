Kofi Kingston Recalls KofiMania Leading Him To WWE Title At WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston recently looked back at his famed KofiMania run that took him to the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35. Kingston appeared on In the Kliq and talked about his unlikely road to the WWE Championship, and you can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the original plans for New Day for WrestleMania 35: “I don’t think I was even booked. I don’t think my plans were being talked about for WrestleMania. At that time we didn’t even really have anything going, we didn’t have a rivalry, we didn’t have a feud, we didn’t have a storyline, we didn’t really have much of anything going on. It was just the New Day being the New Day.”

On KofiMania catching on: “Originally, like our feud, me and Daniel Bryan was supposed to stop at Fastlane … whatever the pay-per-view was before Mania or in between Elimination Chamber and Mania. But being that it was such a huge crowd reaction and people were demanding that I’d be in that main event, that’s the direction that the company went, and I’m always grateful for that because that’s not always the case, you know?”