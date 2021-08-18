Konnan Explains How Ric Flair Came to Appear At AAA TripleMania XXIX

Ric Flair made quite a splash when he made a surprise appearance at AAA TripleMania XXIX, and Konnan discussed how they were able to get the WWE Hall of Famer. Konnan discussed the appearance on the latest Keepin’ It 100, and you can see a couple of highlights below per Fightful:

On how Flair came on board: “Originally, we were going to bring it up Andrade with this Mexican singer that’s mega popular, but that fell through. (Andrade) told me that maybe Ric was going to come with him to the show, but as a guest, just to watch it. That’s when I first thought, ‘If he’s gonna be there as a guest, why doesn’t he just be your second?’ (Andrade asked Ric) and he said yeah. Basically, I thought, If Flair comes out, that would be cool because no one is expecting it. When I told them when they are on the plane, ‘Make sure when you get to the airport, there are fans at the airport and they know what hotel you stay at, make sure he wears a hat, a mask, a jacket, something.’ He goes, ‘Nah, he doesn’t want to wear a jacket. He’s in a pink shirt and has gold chains.’ That’s Flair being Flair, right?”

On Flair getting involved in the match: “Once I knew that he was the second, I asked Andrade, ‘Can you ask Flair if he’d be fine with chopping Kenny and chopping me?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, he can do that.’ When we got to the dressing room, he was in his suit and chains, full Flair. He was telling me about our match at Bash at the Beach and then broke out into Hindu squats in a suit.”