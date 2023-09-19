– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan recalled an incident backstage with a furious Ultimate Warrior yelling at Vince McMahon during a session recording regional promos in WWE. Based on Konnan’s recollection of the incident, McMahon let Warrior get away with a lot while in WWE, and Konnan assumed it was because Warrior was making McMahon a lot of money. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on going to a WWE studio to record some promos late at night: “In WWE at that time, they had the same things we had in WCW — those soundproof rooms you would go into to cut regional promos for house shows and s*** like that. So it was really late at night, they’d cut these promos after the show, so we’re talking like one in the morning.”

On Ultimate Warrior’s altercation with McMahon: “I remember Ultimate Warrior coming out of the thing and he was like, ‘F*** this, f*** that’ and Vince was like, ‘Calm down, Warrior, it’s okay. You can do it tomorrow if you want to. Calm down.’ He was basically kissing the guy’s ass,” he continued, “while the guy was cutting a promo on him in front of everybody. And I was thinking to myself, ‘Wow, this guy must make Vince a lot of money for him to let him talk to him like that in front of everybody else.'”

It’s not exactly clear when this incident took place, but it likely happened when Konnan had some stints in WWE (then WWF) from 1991 to 1993, when Warrior was still with the company. You will recall that McMahon fired Warrior for the first time following his match at SummerSlam 1991. Warrior was later brought back at WrestleMania 8 in 1992. He was fired again later that year after failing a drug test.