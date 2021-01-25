Konnor On Idea Behind The Ascension, Joining WWE Main Roster, Vince McMahon’s Vision For The Team

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Konnor discussed the idea behind The Ascension tag team, Vince McMahon’s vision for them, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Konnor on the idea behind The Ascension tag team: “If you go back and you watch originally with what The Ascension was, with the five of us at one point, I always had The Eye of Ra on my tights because it’s a symbol of power, and some people blew it out of proportion,” Big Kon recalled. “‘Oh, you love Satan and all this stuff,’ and I’m like, ‘No dude, it’s not like that.’ I’ve always loved Egyptian mythology, and I love pyramids. It’s just something about Egypt in general that I’ve always been drawn to, and I love The Eye of Ra. It’s always been something that I’ve been fascinated with because of the meaning behind it is power. It’s just cool. Now granted, the main roster, they just started throwing, some wild stuff up there. I didn’t even see what that entrance looked like, until I came out for the first night, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God. We’re going to hell.’”

On being called up to the WWE main roster: “A lot of things can change when you go up to the main roster, and a lot of it, you got no say in it for a majority. I remember specifically with Neville, and I like to use Neville too because Neville’s an amazing athlete, he’s an amazing wrestler. I specifically remember that little period, and if you interview Vic, you can always talk to him about this too, but it was one of those things where it was a weird transitional period where they were just trying to throw gimmicks on people I think.

“It was unnecessary, but then you think about the business aspect of it. If you’re looking at action figures, what are you going to buy? When you got guys with pads and paint, to a kid, that looks cool to them. So then you think about the revenue aspect of it. It’s been a while since I’ve been there, but when we were there, there was this disconnect with NXT and WWE at the time, and to this day, we don’t know. We know creative came up with this process, but we don’t know who the hell creative was. You just kind of roll with the punches for the most part because if you don’t want to, guess what, there’s going to be two other guys that are going to do it.”

On Vince McMahon’s vision for the team on the main roster: “Basically, the idea was just a throwback. That was his feeling. He wanted the throwback. He wanted us insulting the veterans. That was my shot at Hawk. I tried to have that changed. Part of me wishes I could go back in time, and I wish I could have knocked on that door, but instead, I let the writers do it. You’re walking on eggshells. You’re not really sure what to do [and] what to say. You’re still there trying to prove yourself. I remember reading that, and I looked at Vic. And I go, ‘Dude, I’m not comfortable with saying this.’

“First off, I don’t feel this way because I’ve always loved The Road Warriors growing up. I always loved Demolition. I’ve always loved The Powers of Pain. Hell, I know Warlord personally. Our writer came in for that day, and I said, ‘Hey listen man, can you see if you can change this because I’m not really comfortable with talking about someone that passed,’ and they said, ‘Okay.’ And they walked out, and 10 minutes later, they came back and said, ‘He (McMahon) doesn’t want to change it.’ So now the question is, did they really because the thing is, a majority of writers don’t have the balls to really talk to that man.”