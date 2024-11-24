wrestling / News

Konosuke Takeshita Pins Ricochet, Retains International Title at AEW Full Gear

November 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Konosuke Takeshita AEW full Gear Image Credit: AEW

Konosuke Takeshita is still the AEW International champion, defeating Ricochet in his third defense at AEW Full Gear. At the end of the match, Ricochet went to the top but took to long and Takeshita made him pay. He hit a leaping knee strike, then a top rope falcon arrow to retain the title.

Takeshita is in his first reign as International champion, after winning it at WrestleDream. He held the title 42 days after winning it on October 12.

Joseph Lee

