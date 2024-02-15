Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay Set For AEW Revolution

Konosuke Takeshita will take on Will Ospreay at AEW Revolution. During a segment on this week’s episode of Dynamite, Don Callis complained about the lack of competition in the company and had to look inside his family in order to get a match at AEW Revolution. He then announced that Takeshita and Ospreay will face off at the March 3rd PPV.

The match will be Takeshita’s first PPV singles match since facing Kenny Omega at All Out in September and Ospreay’s first since signing with AEW.