Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay Set For AEW Revolution
February 14, 2024 | Posted by
Konosuke Takeshita will take on Will Ospreay at AEW Revolution. During a segment on this week’s episode of Dynamite, Don Callis complained about the lack of competition in the company and had to look inside his family in order to get a match at AEW Revolution. He then announced that Takeshita and Ospreay will face off at the March 3rd PPV.
The match will be Takeshita’s first PPV singles match since facing Kenny Omega at All Out in September and Ospreay’s first since signing with AEW.
The Don Callis family keeps it in the family and makes a HUGE announcement for their next opponent!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@TheDonCallis | @takesoup | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/bc729XRqEf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024
