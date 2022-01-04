KOPW 2022 4-Way Match Set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2

– During today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 event at the Tokyo Dome, Cima, Minoru Suzuki, Chase Owens, and Toru Yano became the final four during the 19-man New Japan Ranbo match. It will now be those men facing each other in a Fatal 4-Way match on tomorrow’s Night 2 for the KOPW 2022 trophy.

The winner of the Fatal 4-Way will determine the Provisional KOPW 2022 Trophy holder. Japanese wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami appeared as a surprise entrant during the matchup.

Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16 is scheduled for tomorrow at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. It will stream live on NJPW World. You can read 411’s full report and recap on Night 1 RIGHT HERE. You can also view some highlights and post-match press conference clips below: