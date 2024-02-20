Kosei Fujita Says He’s Undergoing Surgery On His Nose

NJPW’s Kosei Fujita says he is set to undergo surgery on his nose to fix a number of issues. Fujita posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note that he is dealing with chronic empyema and rhinitis and will be undergoing surgeries to fix the issues, which will include shaving his nose bone.

The TDMK member last competed at a NJPW Road to New Beginning tour stop on February 9th.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Fujita for a quick and full recovery.