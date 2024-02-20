wrestling / News
Kosei Fujita Says He’s Undergoing Surgery On His Nose
February 20, 2024 | Posted by
NJPW’s Kosei Fujita says he is set to undergo surgery on his nose to fix a number of issues. Fujita posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note that he is dealing with chronic empyema and rhinitis and will be undergoing surgeries to fix the issues, which will include shaving his nose bone.
The TDMK member last competed at a NJPW Road to New Beginning tour stop on February 9th.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Fujita for a quick and full recovery.
明日は慢性の蓄膿と鼻炎と諸々の手術。。
全身麻酔で鼻の骨もちと削るらしい 。
怖すぎるって。
でも欠場はしないのでご安心を。
寝て起きたら終わってるよな？
終わってるって言ってくれ。。 pic.twitter.com/UOKsR2NYgT
— 藤田晃生/ Kosei Fujita (@njpw_Fujita) February 20, 2024
