– Sports Hochi reports that AEW star Kota Ibushi was hospitalized following his match with Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2024 show held the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Ibushi picked up a win over Marufuji during their main event singles bout. However, Ibushi was hurt during the match after reportedly injuring both ankles.

The report notes that Ibushi was taken to a hospital via ambulance in Tokyo. According to NOAH officials, Ibushi appeared to be hurt earlier during the match. Ibushi was reportedly able to walk to the waiting room on his own, but he complained about having severe pain and called for an ambulance.

NOAH director Arihiro Takeda said on Ibushi (via Google Translate), “We won’t know the details until after receiving a diagnosis at the hospital.” Footage from the event shows that Kota Ibushi was unable to stand after the match. You can view some clips from the match below.

AEW officially announced Ibushi’s signing with the company in November. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion told Sports Illustrated in October that he was still dealing with injuries and that he was not “completely better.”

Kota Ibushi defeated Naomichi Marufuji after a Kamigoye in the main event #noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/G7lxwpSWJ8 — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 2, 2024

.@JakeLee19890119 and @noah_kiyomiya entered the ring post-main and gestured for Kota Ibushi to leave the NOAH ring#noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/gzDNkHK2Xe — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 2, 2024