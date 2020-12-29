Kota Ibushi Named “Mister NJPW” For 2020

We have our Mister NJPW for 2020, and his name is Kota Ibushi. NJPW announced that Ibushi was the winner of the second annual award, which looks at the best bodies in the company. Last year’s winner was SHO, who placed at #4 this year.

You can see the full list below:

10. Gabriel Kidd

9. Toa Henare

8. Yota Tsuji

7. Yuya Uemura

6. Tomoaki Honma

5. Ryusuke Taguchi

4. SHO

3. Taiji Ishimori

2. Hiroshi Tanahashi

1. Kota Ibushi