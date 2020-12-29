wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Named “Mister NJPW” For 2020
December 29, 2020 | Posted by
We have our Mister NJPW for 2020, and his name is Kota Ibushi. NJPW announced that Ibushi was the winner of the second annual award, which looks at the best bodies in the company. Last year’s winner was SHO, who placed at #4 this year.
You can see the full list below:
10. Gabriel Kidd
9. Toa Henare
8. Yota Tsuji
7. Yuya Uemura
6. Tomoaki Honma
5. Ryusuke Taguchi
4. SHO
3. Taiji Ishimori
2. Hiroshi Tanahashi
1. Kota Ibushi
The results are in!
The official second 'Mister NJPW' and winner of the second annual NJPW Concurso is Kota Ibushi!
#2: Hiroshi Tanahashi!
#3: Taiji Ishimori!#njpw #njconcurso pic.twitter.com/lLT9Euzy6n
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 29, 2020
