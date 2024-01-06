Kota Ibushi Set To Undergo Ankle Surgery

Kota Ibushi is set to undergo ankle surgery, as he announced on social media on Friday. As previously reported, Ibushi was hospitalized after he suffered an ankle injury in his match with Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH The New Year. Ibushi posted to Twitter to announce that he will have surgery on his ankle, writing ( translation courtesy of per Fightful):

“Sorry for the late contact. I’m sure Mr. NOAH will give you more details, but I would like to inform you that the inside of my left ankle was quite a mess, so I decided to have surgery on the right ligament. I think there will be a release soon. I’m really, really sorry.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Ibushi for a quick and full recovery.