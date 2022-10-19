Kris Statlander on Focusing on Recovering From Knee Surgery

– Hollywood Life recently spoke to injured AEW star Kris Statlander, who shared an update on her recovery and more. Below are some highlights.

Kris Statlander on her injury rehab: “Mostly just recovering from my knee surgery. Getting stronger and getting myself ready to get back in the ring. It’s, unfortunately, the only thing I can really focus on right now, and I just want to heal as best as I can.”

On what horror movie she could star in if she were to pick any: “I probably wouldn’t create my own and if I were to star in a movie, it would be Scary Movie or any spoof because I’m not a huge fan of horror movies. I don’t think I have a good terrified scream for films, so it wouldn’t be good.”

As previously reported, Kris Statlander was recently sidelined after suffering a torn ACL injury for which she underwent surgery to repair. At the time, she was expected to miss up to six to eight months.