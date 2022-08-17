Kris Statlander To Be Out Six To Eight Months Due to Injury

Kris Statlander’s knee injury will keep her out of the ring for six to eight months. The latest AEW Road to video featured an update from Statlander, and she noted that during her match with Sienna at the AEW Dark taping, her big boot attempt caused the knee injury. She noted that she has a “completely torn” ACL, and several impaction fractures.

Statlander said she will be out six to eight months due to the recovery process. You can see the video below: