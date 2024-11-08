Kris Statlander Reflects On Thumbtack Splits Spot At AEW All Out

Kris Statlander did a crazy spot at AEW All Out where she did the splits into thumbtacks, and she recently weighed in on the moment. The spot happened in her Chicago Street Fight with Willow Nightingale and saw her miss a scissor kick, when led into the splits onto the thumbtacks in the ring. The moment went viral on Twitter, and Statlander was asked about it in an interview with Ring The Belle.

“I didn’t feel good about it,” Statlander said (per Fightful). “It wasn’t what I wanted to happen. It also wasn’t the best plan to be like, ‘Let me go for a scissor kick’, because I was gonna have to land on it in some degree anyway. I wasn’t planning on her moving out of the way.”

She continued, “That wasn’t my goal but on the bright side, it got one of the craziest reactions I’ve ever heard and I am happy I was able to create that moment by sacrificing my loin.”

Statlander is will face Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship at Full Gear later this month.