WWE News: Kristaps Porzingis Wears WWE Title At NBA Championship Parade, Edris Enofe Takes Shot at Def Rebel

June 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis sported a WWE Championship during the team’s NBA Championship parade. The Celtics won the NWA Championship with a five-game series victory over the Dallas Mavericks, and the team held their championship celebration on Friday. As you can see from clips below, Porzingis was wearing a championship belt during the parade:

– Edris Enofe joined in the criticism of Def Rebel, who has made WWE entrance themes for the likes of AJ Styles and Bron Breakker. Def Rebel’s theme songs have been met with criticism online and the NXT star added his own shade in a video posted to Instagram by Tavion Heights. You can see the video below, in which Heights asks talent at the Performance Center their favorite theme music of all time.

Enofe said (per Fightful), “Best walkout song… Right now… probably… anything that is not Def Rebel.”

