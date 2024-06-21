WWE News: Kristaps Porzingis Wears WWE Title At NBA Championship Parade, Edris Enofe Takes Shot at Def Rebel

Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis sported a WWE Championship during the team’s NBA Championship parade. The Celtics won the NWA Championship with a five-game series victory over the Dallas Mavericks, and the team held their championship celebration on Friday. As you can see from clips below, Porzingis was wearing a championship belt during the parade:

Kristaps Porzingis has a Celtics chain around his neck and is draped in the Latvian flag. He devours a miniature hard alcohol bottle and also is holding a beer. pic.twitter.com/elSCLtPlrv — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) June 21, 2024

Introductions of the Boston Celtics team before the duck boat parade. Luke Kornet does his moose celebration and Kristaps Porzingis is wearing a WWE belt pic.twitter.com/e4uo5xZkPP — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) June 21, 2024

Kristaps Porzingis arrived at the Garden with a @WWE belt pic.twitter.com/y89StBhn7X — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) June 21, 2024

