Kurt Angle On Chris Benoit’s Talent, Says Everyone Wanted To Work With Him

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Chris Benoit while watching the October 31, 2002 episode of WWE SmackDown. You can check out some highlights below:

On the talent of Chris Benoit and Edge: “Well, Edge was such an incredible athlete. He was just a super athlete, and Chris Benoit was so intense. And with his technical ability and wrestling, there’s nobody better. So these two athletes, they’re the cream of the [crop], they’re the top of the company. They are, man. They always put on their A-game. They’re very consistent. And they’re two of the best wrestlers in the WWE at this particular time.”

On the match quality of Benoit: “Like I said, the most consistent and best wrestler I’ve ever been in the ring with. He really is the guy who has it all. He would have been a bigger star if he had… he’s got the charisma, he didn’t have a lot of mic skills. Yeah, but what made up for it is his in-ring work. He was the most sought after wrestler. Everybody wanted to work with him because he had chemistry with everybody.”

