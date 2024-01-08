Kurt Angle Looks Back At His First Getting Into Wrestling As a Kid

Kurt Angle has had wrestling in his life since his very early days, and he talked about first getting into amateur wrestling at Steel City Con. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed his wrestling origins during a panel at the convention, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc:

On how he first got into wrestling: “My brother Mark, he got [into] a lot of trouble as a kid, and so the wrestling coach told him one day ‘why don’t you take your aggressions out on the wrestling mat?’ So the wrestling coach got him to join the wrestling team, and he kind of was the guy who we looked up to in our family. So we all followed him, what he did, and we ended up starting the wrestling when we were younger kids.”

On when he started to get more serious about the sport: “The light bulb didn’t go off in my head until high school. A tragedy had to occur for that to happen, my dad was killed in a construction accident when I entered high school, and losing him at a young age like that was really tough. He was our biggest supporter. Sports were important with my dad, he really wanted us to all be involved in sports all year round and he never missed any of our sporting events. He always showed up and I loved him for that, so I dedicated my athletic career to my father.”