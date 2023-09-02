Kurt Angle Reveals He Needs Shoulder Replacement Surgery

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his health. Angle has undergone several different surgeries throughout his legendary pro wrestling career, including a number of neck operations. Now, he needs to get another one done on his shoulder. However, Angle has decided to wait on undergoing the knife in favor of completing a movie project that he has in the works.

“I have to get shoulder replacement surgery,” Angle said. “[I found out that I need surgery] about six months ago. My doctor told me before he injected it with Novocaine. I’m getting injections in my shoulder right now… My knees are good. My back is okay. My neck is not too bad. My shoulder is hurting pretty bad. I’m eventually going to have shoulder replacement surgery. I want to do this movie first before I do it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.