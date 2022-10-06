Kurt Angle Recalls Working With Sgt. Slaughter, Says He Was ‘Incredible’

Kurt Angle had a match with Sgt. Slaughter back in 2000, and he recently recalled working with him. Angle faced the WWE Hall of Famer on the February 29, 2000 episode of WWE SmackDown, and Angle recalled the experience on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

“He didn’t work full time, he worked every once in a while, but barely every once in a while,” Angle said (per Wrestling Inc). “I was just impressed at his ability to keep working the way he did at that level, I know he wasn’t working for a long time at that particular point. I know he did some independent shows and stuff like that, but he wasn’t really that active, and he had a great match with me. I thought he was incredible.”

Angle also talked about working with Slaughter as an agent, noting, “One thing about Sarge, even as an agent he’s pretty basic. He’s very simple his whole equation of matches his psychology … I like that about Sarge, that’s very effective.”