Kurt Angle Reflects On Triple H Punch Meme, Says He Did It On Purpose

Triple H’s sucker punch to Kurt Angle from a 2018 episode of Raw has become a popular meme, and Angle recently looked back at the viral moment. The meme comes from the February 26th, 2018 episode of Raw and saw Angle looking off in the distance with a goofy, far away expression on his face as Triple H goes full-bore with a punch. The photo became an instant meme and remains popular to this day, and Angle spoke about it on the Notsam Wrestling podcast.

“I did that on purpose,” Angle said (per Fightful). “I went [blows out], and I overexaggerated so Triple H had time to hit me. But it was so bad, it looked like I didn’t plan it. It was horrible [laughs].”

He continued, “That was a pro wrestling, I guess, gimmick. That’s what pro wrestlers would do. It’s like when they sell, when they get hit in the stomach, and they turn around in a circle and come back to you. It’s like, ‘Why would they be turning in a circle?’ But me, I was doing the [blows out], ‘Hit me, hit me, hit me.’” [Laughs]

You can relive the moment below: