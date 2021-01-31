Kurt Angle on WrestleMania 21 Match Against Shawn Michaels Being Biggest Payday of WWE Career

– During the debut episode of The Kurt Angle Show on Ad Free Shows, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke to Conrad Thompson on his classic match with Shawn Michaels, which took place at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. According to Angle, his match with Michaels at WM 21 was the biggest payday of his WWE career. He made even more money in that match than WrestleMania 19 against Brock Lesnar, which he headlined. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“It was not, but it was one of my highest paydays. My match with Shawn Michaels was my biggest payday, at WrestleMania 21. I think because it was a featured match and it was Shawn and myself. No title on the line, so we weren’t main eventing, but it was a dream match and I think that that’s the reason why Vince paid me more for that match than any of the other matches. You know I main evented WrestleMania 19, sort of WrestleMania 20 because I was in a World Title match and WrestleMania 22 which I was in a World Title match, but they weren’t on last, very last. But I made the same money on all three of those main events. But Shawn’s match I made a little bit more.”