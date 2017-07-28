Kurt Angle’s Next WWE Feud Reportedly Revealed (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Sportskeeda reports that Kurt Angle is set to feud with The Miz, which will be similar to The Miz’s feud with Daniel Bryan when he was on Smackdown.

The feud with Bryan started after Miz cut a promo on him on Talking Smack, leading to eight months of the two bickering with one another. Since Bryan is not cleared to wrestle, a match never happened.

Angle is also not cleared to wrestle at this time, so the storyline is meant to be similar to the Smackdown one. Kurt Angle will award his son Jason Jordan a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, which Jordan is expected to win. The Miz will then complain and lobby for Angle to be fired for showing favoritism. Jordan’s next WWE TV appearance will be on this Monday’s RAW during Miz TV. He will then fight The Miz at Summerslam.