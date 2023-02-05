wrestling / News
KUSHIDA Announced For House of Glory’s With Glory Comes Pride
KUSHIDA is set to make his debut for House of Glory at With Glory Comes Pride next month. The promotion announced on Sunday morning that the NXT alumnus will make his debut at the show, which takes place on March 10th in Jamaica, Queens.
You can see the full announcement below:
KUSHIDA comes to House of Glory on March 10th
House of Glory returns Friday March 10th to the NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens.
International superstar, the “Time Splitter” KUSHIDA returns to NYC and makes his HOG debut at With Glory Comes Pride. Who will step up to take on the 6-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion? Stay tuned to HOG social media channels to find out more!
Also set to appear;
HOG World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu
HOG Tag Team Champions The Mane Event
HOG Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason
HOG Women’s Champion Ultra Violette
HOG Six Way Cruiserweight Champion Mighty Mante
and more!
Tickets are available now at HOGWRESTLING.NET
The NYC Arena is easily accessible by car, subway, and LIRR.
See you March 10th!
