– Ring of Honor announced an eight-match lineup for tomorrow’s ROH HonorClub TV. Recently crowned TV Champion Kyle Fletcher defends his title against Willie Mack. Also, Lance Archer will be in action, and Red Velvet vs. Alex Gracia.

Tomorrow’s episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST. on WatchROH.com Here’s tomorrow night’s lineup:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Willie Mack

* Griff Garrison vs. Serpentico

* Dalton Castle vs. Peter Avalon

* Queen Aminata in action

* Lance Archer in action

* Leyla Hirsch & Rachael Ellering vs. Mercedes Martinez & Diamante

* Red Velvet vs. Alex Gracia

* The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) & Gringo Loco vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander & Lee Johnson

