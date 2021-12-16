Kyle O’Reilly Reacts To Adam Cole’s Teased Surprise For The Young Bucks

Whether Kyle O’Reilly is coming to AEW or not, it seems he’s still dropping hints on Twitter. During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole told the Young Bucks that he would have a surprise for them on the Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite next week. Fans have speculated that the surprise is Kyle O’Reilly, who seemed to play into that on Twitter.

O’Reilly, who is now a free agent, posted an ‘eyes’ emoji and a gif from the movie Seven, with Brad Pitt asking what’s in the box. There’s been no news on whether O’Reilly is headed to AEW or not, so it could just be him playing with fans’ expectations.