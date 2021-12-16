wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Reacts To Adam Cole’s Teased Surprise For The Young Bucks
Whether Kyle O’Reilly is coming to AEW or not, it seems he’s still dropping hints on Twitter. During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole told the Young Bucks that he would have a surprise for them on the Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite next week. Fans have speculated that the surprise is Kyle O’Reilly, who seemed to play into that on Twitter.
O’Reilly, who is now a free agent, posted an ‘eyes’ emoji and a gif from the movie Seven, with Brad Pitt asking what’s in the box. There’s been no news on whether O’Reilly is headed to AEW or not, so it could just be him playing with fans’ expectations.
#TheElite are not done with CHAOS…@AdamColePro, @youngbucks & @theBobbyFish want an 8-man tag on #AEWRampage!
Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/0sTaEAoHCN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
— Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Names CM Punk As Best Overall Wrestler Besides Himself in Q&A
- MJF Reportedly Receiving Interest From WWE, FOX & USA Network
- Ric Flair Says Bryan Danielson Is ‘Okay’, Not As Good As Kenny Omega or AJ Styles
- Tony Khan On WWE Contacting Him To Use AEW Stars For Non-Wrestling Projects, AEW’s Booking Of Sting