wrestling / News
Kylie Rae Announces She’s Expecting First Child
April 26, 2023 | Posted by
Kyle Rae and her longtime partner Isaias Velasquez are expecting theif first child. Rae posted on Instagram on Tuesday to announce that the two are expecting, with October 23rd as the due date.
The couple have been engaged since 2020, and Rae last competed in early February. Both Rae and and Velasquez work regularly in independent companies in the Chicago area.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Changes Vince McMahon Made On Last Night’s Raw
- Backstage News On Decision To Bring Back WWE World Heavyweight Title, Whose Idea It Was
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Made Multiple Changes to Last Night’s WWE Raw
- More Backstage Details on CM Punk Turning Up at WWE Raw Last Night, Why WWE Thinks Punk Was There