Kylie Rae Announces She’s Expecting First Child

Kyle Rae and her longtime partner Isaias Velasquez are expecting theif first child. Rae posted on Instagram on Tuesday to announce that the two are expecting, with October 23rd as the due date.

The couple have been engaged since 2020, and Rae last competed in early February. Both Rae and and Velasquez work regularly in independent companies in the Chicago area.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.