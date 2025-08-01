Kylie Rae Becomes Inaugural WWE ID Women’s Champion At Showcase Event

Kylie Rae is the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion, capturing the title at GCW’s WWE ID Showcase event. Rae defeated Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher in the finals of the tournament for the title, making Steel submit to a crossface to win the match and championship.

Rae is a regular on WWE Evolve. The title is open to be defended against all independent talent and if a non-WWE ID talent wins the title, they will be signed to a WWE ID contract.