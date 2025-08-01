wrestling / News
Kylie Rae Becomes Inaugural WWE ID Women’s Champion At Showcase Event
August 1, 2025 | Posted by
Kylie Rae is the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion, capturing the title at GCW’s WWE ID Showcase event. Rae defeated Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher in the finals of the tournament for the title, making Steel submit to a crossface to win the match and championship.
Rae is a regular on WWE Evolve. The title is open to be defended against all independent talent and if a non-WWE ID talent wins the title, they will be signed to a WWE ID contract.
Kylie Rae submits Zayda Steel to become the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion 🏆 @IamKylieRae#GCWID #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/PnYzbCg4y0
— Stone Cold Harbor 👊🩸 (@StoneColdHarbor) August 1, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Reacts To Eric Bischoff’s Prediction That TNA Will Surpass AEW
- Jim Ross Says Hulk Hogan Wasn’t Fun To Work With, Says Hogan Didn’t Trust Anybody
- Cody Rhodes On Whether Dusty Could Have Done What Hulk Hogan Did For WWE
- CM Punk Says Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley’s Relationship Exposed The Business More Than WWE: Unreal