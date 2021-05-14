wrestling / News
L.A. Park Currently Dealing With Pneumonia
May 14, 2021 | Posted by
MLW star L.A. Park is currently dealing with a bout of pneumonia. Lucha news site The Gladiatores posted a video in which the MLW star’s sons said (per PWInsider) that their father is stable and recovering at home. He has pulled out of his three-way match against Blue Demon Jr. and Psycho Clown that was set to take place at an indy show in Mexico on Saturday, and will be replaced by Pentagón Jr/Penta El Zero M.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Park on a quick and full recovery.
¡BOMBAZO en Neza!@BlueDemonjr VS @Psychooriginal VS @PENTAELZEROM
¡5 luchas más!
🏟️ Arena NeZa | 📆 14 de mayo 2021 | ⏰ 8:15 pm pic.twitter.com/5OXVcPyYzP
— Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) May 13, 2021
