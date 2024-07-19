LA Knight Weighs In On The Bloodline’s Recent Changes

The Bloodline has undergone a number of changes post-WrestleMania, and LA Knight recently weighed in on the new group. The stable has been without Roman Reigns since he lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 and Solo Sikoa has stepped up to seize control of the group. That has included kicking Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman out while also bringing in Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

Knight has had his battles with the stable over the last year-plus, and he recently spoke with the Battleground Podcast where he was asked about the biggest difference between the current Bloodline and the previous lineup.

“You better ask them,” Knight said (per Fightful). “I don’t know. As far as I can tell, it’s a completely different crew. The O.G. crew is out the door, all broken up. Haven’t seen Jimmy in forever, haven’t seen Roman since WrestleMania, Jey’s doing his own thing. The only kind of O.G. member is Solo, and even he was kind of new school in the grand scheme of things. So you’re looking at a completely different crew, less from the Samoan side, more from the Tongan side.”

He continued, “Man, I don’t know, but now you have the introduction of Jacob Fatu, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, there’s a whole different look and feel to The Bloodline. Now you’re talking about big old Paul Heyman getting thrown through a table. Nobody saw that coming. You knew the top was gonna blow off in some regard. Now it’s just a matter of where it’s gonna go. Nobody knows.”

Knight is set to battle Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam, while Solo Sikoa is the new Tribal Chief and will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the August PPV.