– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, WWE Superstar LA Knight discussed his relationship with the late WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer (aka Percy Pringle), who gave guidance and advice to Knight earlier in his career. He also discussed meeting The Rock again in WWE after previously appearing in The Rock’s reality competition show, The Hero, in 2013. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

LA Knight on his relationship with the late Paul Bearer (aka Percy Pringle): “[He’s] just a great dude, always having fun, just messing with people all the time. He always had goofy little nicknames for people and stuff like that. I know I’ve told a hundred people this story, but [when] other guys are doing promos, we do these pre-tape promos during the day before we got the show started, and he’s over here showing his ass to people just trying to get them to break while they’re in the middle of talking to the camera. He was always very easy to go to and like a real friend. … [He’s] just a great guy and I miss the hell out of him.”

On meeting The Rock again in WWE: “We haven’t spoken extensively or anything, but there was one time where he saw me backstage and he came by and just said ‘Hey, what’s up? Haven’t seen you in a while,’ just kind of cordial hellos and how have you beens.”

On how he was influenced by The Rock and Steve Austin: “Was I influenced by those guys watching them grow up? Yeah, bet your ass, of course I was. At the same time for me, I don’t want to be either of those guys. I want to be better than those guys, so as far as I’m concerned, I would say I am better than those guys. Have I risen to the level of fame and popularity that they had? Not quite yet, but for me, I think my talent package is on a whole other level.”