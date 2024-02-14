– During today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar LA Knight spoke about wanting to see Usher perform “Yeah!” for his entrance if he has a match this year at WrestleMania. Megan Morant brought up the idea saying it was on her mind after watching Usher perform during the halftime show for the Super Bowl.

LA Knight stated on the idea (via Fightful), “Wait a minute. Can we get this set up? Is he coming to WrestleMania for my entrance or what?… I’m coming out and I’m [performing ‘Yeah’] with him. Let’s go.”

LA Knight is currently scheduled to compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. The winner will secure a title shot against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and two other combatants will also be competing in the matchup.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.