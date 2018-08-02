Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

LA Parka & El Hijo de LA Park vs. Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix Added to MLW: Fury Road

August 2, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
MLW Fury Road

LA Parka & El Hijo de LA Park vs. MLW Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix has been added to the MLW Fury Road event in New York City on October 4th. This will be the 3rd title defense for the reigning World Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix, who won the titles in June.

Also scheduled to appear are…

* MLW World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki
* Shane Strickland
* Sami Callihan
* The Hart Foundation

