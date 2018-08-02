LA Parka & El Hijo de LA Park vs. Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix Added to MLW: Fury Road

LA Parka & El Hijo de LA Park vs. MLW Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix has been added to the MLW Fury Road event in New York City on October 4th. This will be the 3rd title defense for the reigning World Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix, who won the titles in June.

Pentagon Jr & Rey Fenix vs. LA Park & El Hijo de LA Park signed for NYC https://t.co/AIZFN9Yspv pic.twitter.com/YlA8S5rbSO — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) August 2, 2018

Also scheduled to appear are…

* MLW World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki

* Shane Strickland

* Sami Callihan

* The Hart Foundation