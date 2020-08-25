wrestling / News

Lana and Liv Morgan Show How They Get ‘Raw Ready’ in Makeup Tutorial (Video)

August 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Liv Morgan Raw Lana Rusev

– Lana released a new vlog this week featuring fellow WWE Superstar and onscreen ex-girlfriend, Liv Morgan. In the new makeup tutorial, they demonstrate how they get “Raw Ready” with their makeup. According to Lana, they used natural makeup products, and she had to agree to play video games with Liv to get her to agree to do the vlog. That video is available below.

