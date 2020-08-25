wrestling / News
Lana and Liv Morgan Show How They Get ‘Raw Ready’ in Makeup Tutorial (Video)
August 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Lana released a new vlog this week featuring fellow WWE Superstar and onscreen ex-girlfriend, Liv Morgan. In the new makeup tutorial, they demonstrate how they get “Raw Ready” with their makeup. According to Lana, they used natural makeup products, and she had to agree to play video games with Liv to get her to agree to do the vlog. That video is available below.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Responds to Randy Orton Taking Shot At Him, Tells Orton To ‘Get His Numbers Up’, Orton Compares Reigns to Horse
- Randy Orton & Drew Mcintyre Did Not Blade Last Night, Match Praised Backstage
- Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Did Not Plan Their NXT Takeover Match In Advance
- More On Talking Smack Host Situation, Heated Segment Between The Miz and Big E