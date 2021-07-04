Lana On Getting Call From John Laurinaitis About Her WWE Release, Reason He Gave Her For Company’s Decision

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Lana discussed getting a call from John Laurinaitis about her WWE release, what he told her about the decision, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Lana on getting a call from John Laurinaitis about her WWE release: “I actually got the call…let me tell a little backstory. This shows my commitment to what we do and also pro wrestling. At the beginning of the year, I really wanted to take my family on a family vacation. I wanted to get us a house and kept trying to get to the Caribbean. It wasn’t working out, so let me rent a house on the beach in St. Pete and I will be where work is. I don’t have to travel as much because I’ve been traveling the entire year throughout the global pandemic when a lot of people were just living in Florida. I was actually traveling and living in a hotel room 250 days last year by myself. I didn’t have to, but I wanted to give it my all. I didn’t want to get fired. I wanted to make sure I was an essential worker. I know, from day one, that those future endeavors can come, so I was preparing for it. So, I rented this house and decided to take my family on a family vacation here, and I could train a lot more. Two weeks in, I got a call from Johnny Ace. Crazy thing is I thought he was calling me about something completely different because I was offered to do another television show. They went through the whole process with WWE, they approved it, and so I thought he was calling me about those details.”

On the details of her conversation with Laurinaitis: “He says, ‘I’m calling you about your 90 days.’ I’m like ‘Wait, what?’ I couldn’t even understand. He’s like, ‘I’m calling you about your 90 days because you’re getting released.’ I was literally standing next to the pool like…my heart dropped. At the same time, I felt really relieved, which was really weird because I didn’t expect to feel relieved. It was like a weight lifted off my shoulder. If someone would have told me that would happen, I would have been like ‘no way’ because I love my job and I love the people I worked with. Things are shitty at times, but that’s why it’s a job. He goes, ‘Stay in touch. You’ve worked your ass off.’ I go, ‘Is there anything I did wrong?’ He’s like, ‘No, you’ve worked your ass off. You’ve improved tremendously in the ring. Thank you for working hard. Stay close.’ I chuckled to myself because I’m glad it wasn’t Mark Carrano that called me because I just see Johnny as this role. Mark kinda comes across like homies a bit more but Ace is like so corporate. He was like ‘budget cuts’ so I was like ‘OK, thank you for everything.'”

On telling others about her release and wanting a no-cut clause in her next wrestling contract: “So, I walk out and I was in the middle of texting Mandy [Rose] – we were texting about other things – and I’m like, ‘I just got released.’ She was the first person I told. I called Nattie immediately. I couldn’t even talk to Miro yet. Nattie had the same reaction. It just sucked, but at the same time, I felt really relieved in the sense I felt like I’d been waiting for this call. Whatever wrestling contract I have next, if I stay in wrestling which I hope I do, I want a no-cut clause because that was the worst – living in that state of fear because you don’t know when your future endeavors is going to come.”

