Lance Archer Would Like To Team With Alex Zayne In AEW

Lance Archer says that he’d like to team up with Alex Zayne on AEW TV. Zayne and Archer have competed in NJPW and on the independent scene as Monster Sauce, and allied with Minoru Suzuki for a trios match at ROH Supercard of Honor 2024. They haven’t teamed up since, and Archer was asked on his Hawk’s Next podcast if Monster Sauce will compete again as a team.

“I don’t know,” Archer said (h/t to Fightful). “I love these questions. It’s so hard to answer because that’s so out of my control. When are you gonna see more of Monster Sauce? I don’t know, I don’t book this s**t, and that’s part of the problem [laughs]. But then again, don’t hand me the book because then I will be world champion, and it will be WCW.”

He continued, “Yeah, I don’t know. We were hoping to be part of more stuff. I think the last time we did anything together was GCW. It would be great to do more. Actually no, we appeared together at the ROH pay-per-view. We would love for it to happen more often. I would love for it to happen at AEW, we would love to make more appearances in New Japan because that’s where we kind of were born as a team, but again, I don’t book this shit, so I don’t know.”

Archer competed in a Continental Contenders Challenge on AEW Collision earlier this month against Mark Briscoe, but came up short in the bout.