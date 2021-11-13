wrestling / News
Lance Archer Reportedly Out Of Action Due To A Concussion
November 13, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported last month that Lance Archer suffered a neck sprain when he landed on his head during a moonsault attempt. At the time, it was suggested that the Murderhawk Monster would be out of action for 4-6 weeks. However, it could potentially be longer than that. According to Wrestling Inc, Archer also suffered a concussion in the match. It was noted that while Archer is in Minneapolis tonight, he is working on rehabbing his injury and will not be in action.
