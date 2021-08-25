wrestling / News
Lance Storm Guests On This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday
August 25, 2021
The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday features Lance Storm as a special guest, and the livestream is online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which premieres at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and is described as follows:
“Alyssa Marino, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, LuFisto are joined by wrestling legend Lance Storm and other special guests to discuss women’s wrestling and the latest in the #QuestForGold!”
