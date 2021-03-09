Lance Von Erich Thinks The Von Erichs Could’ve Had Similar Success To The McMahons

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Lance Von Erich, who was not actually part of the family in real life, discussed his peers questioning why he got into wrestling, how the Von Erichs could’ve had similar success to the McMahons, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Lance Von Erich on fellow wrestlers questioning why he got into wrestling: “Thinking about it, there was a lot of them who trained me and they all said the same thing, ‘Why?’ You know, I grew up [driving] a new Jaguar and in those days, Jaguars were a big thing. ‘Why would you want to get into wrestling?’ And I was like, ‘To make money.’ And they all looked at me, and kind of laughed. They never said anything because they were afraid Fritz would get mad. But they all kind of shook their head in a way, like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ They didn’t know I was going to be a Von Erich though.”

On why he thinks the Von Erichs could’ve been like the McMahons: “The Von Erichs could have been what McMahon is today. Fritz didn’t want to venture out further than he was. I remember we went up to the east coast. We went up to Philadelphia once, we went up to New York. We pulled really big houses, but he didn’t want to leave the DFW area. And it’s a shame, because he could’ve made everyone a lot of money, and we could’ve been where WWF is today.”