Lanny Poffi Says Young Bucks Sent Him a Thank You Note After All In

– Lanny Poffo discussed his experience with The Elite and at All In on his Genius Cast podcast. Highlights are below per WZ:

On how he ended up on Being the Elite: “Thanks to a very dear friend of mine, who is Jay Lethal, he decides to bring back Macho Man and bring me in as the brother from another mother and that’s how I got that break [All In]. Then Matt and Nick Jackson come up to me so politely and they say, ‘Would you be in our Being The Elite?’ Are you out of your mind? You don’t have to ask. Just tell me. I’m coming to you directly from the couch and I would love to be on your show. He said, ‘Do you mind saying this and this and doing that?’” Poffo replied, “Don’t ask. Tell me. I would love to be on it.”

On receiving a Thank You letter after All In: “I just want to say this because there’s a lot of people with no integrity in wrestling, but Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) sent me a letter with a check in it for more than reimbursing me. I’ll tell you what…it touched my heart that they would even do that because you know I didn’t draw that crowd. You know those fans would have had just as much fun without me and nobody even wanted to see me, but I wanted to be there and I can not believe, not only they reimbursed me, but they gave me a very very generous payoff.”