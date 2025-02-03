Latest Details On Alexa Bliss’ New Deal With WWE

As previously reported, Alexa Bliss returned to the WWE after two years at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday. It was said that her deal came together quickly, as her spot in the match was originally planned for Shotzi. Fightful Select has more details on the deal that Bliss signed prior to her return.

According to the report, Bliss signed a new five-year deal with the company, through her representatives at Paragon Talent, Dean Muhtadi and Steve Kaye. It was signed on Saturday and Bliss was flown in for the match on the same day. As noted, the talent in the match were not aware she would appear until she arrived that day.

WWE prepared merchandise for her return weeks ago, when they were planning on bringing her back. WWE sources claimed then that Bliss wanted a new deal and WWE wanted her to work on the contract she already had, as they paid her during her hiatus. Even if a new deal hadn’t been reached (and it was), she had time left on her current contract.