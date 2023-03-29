Latest Health Update For Superstar Billy Graham Is Not Good: Still Deaf, Lost 65 Pounds

In a post on Facebook, Valerie Coleman, the wife of Superstar Billy Graham, gave an update on his health and it’s not good. She noted that he is still completely deaf in both ears and has lost 65 pounds. His issues started when he developed an infection in his ears and skull back in January.

She wrote: “Things are horribly difficult. Wayne is struggling and still not home. I was in the ER this weekend still testing positive for covid….shortness of breath….severe coughing….said it’s inflammation and bronchitis from covid….this is horrible and going through it alone is getting harder every day. I just had a call from the nursing facility and Wayne has refused all of his meds today….he’s dealing with a lot of confusion and depression. He’s still 100% deaf and has now lost 65 pounds….It’s breaking my heart not being able to see him. This Friday will be 12 weeks since he’s been home.

And now on top of everything else I have to figure out how to come up with his medicare copay….the nursing facility called this morning to tell me he’s reached the cap so now back to paying $200 a day out of pocket. I have no idea where that money will come from.

Can get very overwhelming but I know the Lord is with us and He will provide. Thank you for your constant prayers.”

If you wish to donate to their GoFundMe, you can do so here.