Latest Health Update On Superstar Billy Graham, Will Soon Be Moved to Nursing Facility
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Facebook, ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham’s wife Valerie Coleman offered a health update on her husband, noting he will move to a nursing facility soon. Graham was hospitalized earlier this month for an infection in his ears and skull.
She wrote: “Wayne is on day 19 in the hospital but will soon be moved to a skilled nursing facility to continue rehab and physical therapy. He will continue his IV antibiotics for a long time…possibly 6 months….I will never be able to thank you enough for always being here. Please continue to lift him up???????????? God bless each and everyone of you! I’m beyond blessed to have you in my life.“
