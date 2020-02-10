Latest Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame Member Revealed At Last Night’s Tapings (SPOILERS)

It was announced at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas last night that Ken Shamrock will be the next inductee into the Impact Hall of Fame. Shamrock gave a speech on the honor before he was attacked by Sami Callihan. Callihan then threw a fireball at Shamrock. You can find our full taping results here.

Shamrock joins a group that includes Sting, Jeff Jarrett, Kurt Angle, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss and Team 3D. He is the first NWA champion of the TNA era, winning the title at the company’s first PPV on June 19, 2002.